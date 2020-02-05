Jay Z denies Super Bowl political statement
The 50-year-old star has responded after he and Beyonce remained seated during Demi Lovato's performance of the US national anthem at the Super Bowl on Sunday, and he has played down the suggestion there was a big reason for it.
LOS ANGELES - Jay Z has denied making a political statement by remaining seating during Demi Lovato's performance of the US national anthem at the Super Bowl over the weekend.
The 50-year-old star has responded after he and Beyonce remained seated during Demi Lovato's performance of the US national anthem at the Super Bowl on Sunday, and he has played down the suggestion there was a big reason for it.
According to Page Six, Jay was asked about the backlash during a lecture series Q&A at Columbia University this week, and said: "It actually wasn't [a political statement] - sorry.
"I'd tell you... I'd say, 'Yes, that's what I've done'. I think people know that about me."
Instead, the _Empire State of Mind _hitmaker insisted he and his wife - who performed the national anthem at the big game in 2004 before headlining her own halftime show in 2013 and singing _Foundation _at the event three years later - were in "artist mode" watching Demi take to the stage.
He added: "What happened was, we got there, we were sitting, and now the show's about to start. My wife was with me and so she says to me, 'I know this feeling right here.'
"Like, she's super nervous because she's performed at Super Bowls before. I haven't. So we get there and we immediately jump into artist mode... now I'm really just looking at the show. Did the mic start? Was it too low to start....
"I had to explain to them [that] as an artist, if you don't feel the music, you can't really reach that level."
He insisted he didn't even realise the couple hadn't stood until his phone rang after Lovato had finished singing.
However, he pointed out if he and Beyonce had tried to make such a statement, their eight-year-old daughter Blue Ivy would have put a stop to it.
He said: "And if anyone who knows Blue ... If we told her we were going to do something like that, you would have seen her attacking me 100 times.
"She's the kind of kid that gets in the car and closes the door and says, 'Are we there yet, daddy?' So she would say, 'What time? Are we doing it? Are we doing it now? It's 7:05, daddy... It's 7:06.' "
More in Lifestyle
-
Did the Oscars snub women? Decades-old debate rages on
-
Writer Deon Meyer targets Jacob Zuma in latest book
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 4 February 2020
-
‘This a real struggle for women’: SA women open up on breast reduction
-
Facebook increases parental control features in Messenger Kids app
-
WHO forecasts 81% cancer jump in poorer countries
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.