Jacob Zuma's legal team weighing options after arrest warrant issued
The pre-trial conference in Zuma’s corruption case was scheduled to start on Tuesday but he was not there, with his lawyers citing his sickness.
DURBAN - Former President Jacob Zuma’s legal team is discussing his options after the Pietermaritzburg High Court slapped him with a warrant of arrest.
No further details were provided, leaving the judge unimpressed.
Daniel Mantsha said that it was disappointing that the court doubted that Zuma was genuinely ill and they were now considering their options.
"Look, we believe in the independence of the judiciary but judges are human beings - the can make errors of facts and law and when you conclude that there's an error of fact, there are necessary procedures that you follow."
Zuma and French arms company Thales face charges related to the multi-billion rand arms deal.
The former president allegedly received 783 illegal payments from Thales through his former financial advisor Schabir Shaik.
Last year, the Pietermaritzburg High Court ruled against his bid to have charges against him dropped.
His lawyers have indicated that he intends on challenging this decision in the Supreme Court of Appeal.
WATCH: Warrant of arrest issued for Jacob Zuma
