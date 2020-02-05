Jacob Zuma's legal team weighing options after arrest warrant issued

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 24°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
Go

Jacob Zuma's legal team weighing options after arrest warrant issued

The pre-trial conference in Zuma’s corruption case was scheduled to start on Tuesday but he was not there, with his lawyers citing his sickness.

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture commission on 17 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture commission on 17 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
13 minutes ago

DURBAN - Former President Jacob Zuma’s legal team is discussing his options after the Pietermaritzburg High Court slapped him with a warrant of arrest.

The pre-trial conference in Zuma’s corruption case was scheduled to start on Tuesday but he was not there, with his lawyers citing his sickness.

No further details were provided, leaving the judge unimpressed.

Daniel Mantsha said that it was disappointing that the court doubted that Zuma was genuinely ill and they were now considering their options.

"Look, we believe in the independence of the judiciary but judges are human beings - the can make errors of facts and law and when you conclude that there's an error of fact, there are necessary procedures that you follow."

Zuma and French arms company Thales face charges related to the multi-billion rand arms deal.

The former president allegedly received 783 illegal payments from Thales through his former financial advisor Schabir Shaik.

Last year, the Pietermaritzburg High Court ruled against his bid to have charges against him dropped.

His lawyers have indicated that he intends on challenging this decision in the Supreme Court of Appeal.

WATCH: Warrant of arrest issued for Jacob Zuma

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA