Jacob Zuma is a law-abiding citizen who respects courts - ANC
The Pieterzburg High Court issued an arrest warrant for Zuma on Tuesday but the judge has stayed the warrant until his corruption trial resumes on 6 May.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has appealed to members of the public to exercise patience and allow former President Jacob Zuma to deal with his court case when it resumes in three months time.
*MUST READ: Zuma's corruption trial 17 years in the making
Zuma is facing charges of corruption linked to the multi-billion rand arms deal but he didn't appear in court on grounds of needing medical treatment.
The ANC said that it had noted and respected the court's decision.
The party said that Zuma was a law-abiding citizen who had consistently respected the courts and submitted himself to judicial processes regardless of his stature.
@MYANC STATEMENT ON DEVELOPMENTS AROUND FORMER PRESIDENT JACOB ZUMA’S COURT PROCEEDINGS pic.twitter.com/hCoUao1NVg— African National Congress (@MYANC) February 5, 2020
WATCH: Warrant of arrest issued for Jacob Zuma
