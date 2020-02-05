View all in Latest
Jacob Zuma is a law-abiding citizen who respects courts - ANC

The Pieterzburg High Court issued an arrest warrant for Zuma on Tuesday but the judge has stayed the warrant until his corruption trial resumes on 6 May.

Former president Jacob Zuma outside the High Court in Pietermaritzburg addressing supporters on 20 May 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
Former president Jacob Zuma outside the High Court in Pietermaritzburg addressing supporters on 20 May 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has appealed to members of the public to exercise patience and allow former President Jacob Zuma to deal with his court case when it resumes in three months time.

The Pietermaritzburg High Court issued an arrest warrant for Zuma on Tuesday but the judge has stayed the warrant until his corruption trial resumes on 6 May.

*MUST READ: Zuma's corruption trial 17 years in the making

Zuma is facing charges of corruption linked to the multi-billion rand arms deal but he didn't appear in court on grounds of needing medical treatment.

The ANC said that it had noted and respected the court's decision.

The party said that Zuma was a law-abiding citizen who had consistently respected the courts and submitted himself to judicial processes regardless of his stature.

WATCH: Warrant of arrest issued for Jacob Zuma

Timeline

