Grid locked: Eskom drops load shedding rush hour respite

Earlier this week, Eskom suspended rolling blackouts during peak traffic times to try and ease congestion on the roads.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that stage two load shedding would continue through peak hour traffic on Wednesday morning but the utility said that it would reassess the situation ahead of the drive home this afternoon.

Earlier this week, Eskom suspended rolling blackouts during peak traffic times to try and ease congestion on the roads.

However, a decision was made to continue with power cuts in the afternoon due to an increased demand for electricity.

Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha said that so far, load shedding would continue at least until Thursday.

"We will be able to inform the public during the course of this morning as to what will happen to the afternoon. What we do know at this point is that we are continuing with load shedding throughout the day."

#POWERALERT 3

Date: 4 February 2020



Stage 2 rotational loadshedding to continue through the day until Thursday at 06:00, with no respite during peak traffic periods in the morning and afternoon @SABCNewsOnline @IOL @TimesLIVE @ewnupdates @eNCA @News24 @Newzroom405 @TheSAnews pic.twitter.com/th8ZP4cQQ9 — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 4, 2020

Eskom said that while it regretted the inconvenience of load shedding, it would have to make a decision on Thursday about whether there would be power cuts over the weekend.

It was not yet clear whether the embattled parastatal had been able to replenish emergency resources to avoid further blackouts over the weekend.

Mantshantsha: "We will be able to give an update for the coming week. At this point, we are rolling the week into Thursday and by Thursday, we will be able to tell the public how long we will continue having load shedding. Eskom has already said that we will have load shedding for the next 18 months."