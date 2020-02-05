Delays in ex-Bryanston High coach's abuse case taking toll on victim - activists
This is the eighth time the case has been postponed since January last year.
JOHANNESBURG - Protection group Women and Men Against Child Abuse is calling for progress in the case involving a former Bryanston High School coach accused of sexually assaulting pupils after the matter was once again delayed.
The accused appeared in the Alexandra Specialised Sexual Offences Court on Tuesday.
He's accused of sexually harassing a 17-year-old pupil last year.
Three other pupils have since come forward, saying they too were sexually abused by the man between 2017 and 2018.
The former coach, who cannot be named until he has pleaded, will appear in the Alexandra Magistrates’ Court again in April.
This is the eighth time the case has been postponed since January last year.
Women and Men Against Child Abuse’s Ngaa Murombedzi said the delays in the case had left the pupil with little confidence in the judicial system.
“We have to respect the judiciary and the processes of the judiciary. However, we are calling for victims to also take centre stage. Why is that the accused can go a third route to try and evade facing his day in court.”
Murombedzi said the matter had taken a financial and emotional strain on the child and her family.
More in Local
-
SA govt not doing enough on coronavirus awareness - Chinese national in SA
-
Police appeal to public to assist with info on kidnapping of Jouberton toddler
-
Madikizela: Maimane did his part for DA and must move on
-
Mpumalanga teen arrested for allegedly killing grandfather with pellet gun
-
Grid locked: Eskom drops load shedding rush hour respite
-
Writer Deon Meyer targets Jacob Zuma in latest book
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.