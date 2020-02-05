Delays in ex-Bryanston High coach's abuse case taking toll on victim - activists

This is the eighth time the case has been postponed since January last year.

JOHANNESBURG - Protection group Women and Men Against Child Abuse is calling for progress in the case involving a former Bryanston High School coach accused of sexually assaulting pupils after the matter was once again delayed.

The accused appeared in the Alexandra Specialised Sexual Offences Court on Tuesday.

He's accused of sexually harassing a 17-year-old pupil last year.

Three other pupils have since come forward, saying they too were sexually abused by the man between 2017 and 2018.

The former coach, who cannot be named until he has pleaded, will appear in the Alexandra Magistrates’ Court again in April.

Women and Men Against Child Abuse’s Ngaa Murombedzi said the delays in the case had left the pupil with little confidence in the judicial system.

“We have to respect the judiciary and the processes of the judiciary. However, we are calling for victims to also take centre stage. Why is that the accused can go a third route to try and evade facing his day in court.”

Murombedzi said the matter had taken a financial and emotional strain on the child and her family.