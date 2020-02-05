DA in a deep crisis, says party leadership hopeful Mbali Ntuli

In a letter addressed to the DA's public representatives, Ntuli has announced her intention to contest the position of federal leader when the party holds its elective conference in May.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Democratic Alliance (DA) youth leader Mbali Ntuli has thrown her hat in the ring to become the party's next national leader while warning that the organisation was in a deep crisis.

In a letter addressed to the DA's public representatives and seen by Eyewitness News, Ntuli has announced her intention to contest the position of federal leader when the party holds its elective conference in May.

The gathering comes after the resignation of former party leader Mmusi Maimane last year and the election of John Steenhuisen as interim leader.

Ntuli currently represents the DA in the KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature.

In a letter addressed to the DA’s public representatives, the former youth leader described the party as being in a deep crisis and permanent state of damage control.

She said the DA had suffered a series of losses and there appeared to be no hope in sight that things would get any better soon.

Ntuli said she had decided to stand for leadership because she was unhappy that the DA lost half a million votes in the last elections and lost activists and donors amongst other issues.

She also said the party was no longer the beacon of hope for all South Africans.

Ntuli is expected to go head to head with Western Cape MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela and the party’s Gauteng leader John Steenhuisen amongst others.