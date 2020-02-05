CT road closures for Federer-Nadal exhibition match

Tennis superstars Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will attempt to set a world record for attendance at a tennis match when they play an exhibition game in Cape Town on 7 February.

CAPE TOWN - Tennis superstars Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will attempt to set a world record for attendance at a tennis match when they play an exhibition game in Cape Town on 7 February.

The match will take place at the Cape Town Stadium.

Below are the road closures for the areas around the stadium.

ROAD CLOSURES

Fritz Sonnenberg Road - Stephan Way & McDonalds Full closure both directions - 00:00 - 23:30

- Granger Bay Boulevard & Portswood Road Full closure both directions - 00:00 - 23:30

- Granger Bay Boulevard &McDonalds Full closure both directions - 00:00 - 23:30

Stephan Way - Fritz Sonnenberg Road & Hamiltons Rugby Club Full closure both directions - 00:00 - 23:30

Vlei Road - Green Point Cricket & Fritz Sonnenberg Road Full closure both directions - 00:00 - 23:30

- Helen Suzman Boulevard & Fritz Sonnenberg Road Full closure both directions - 00:00 - 23:30

Portswood Road - Helen Suzman Boulevard & Beach Road Northbound closed - 19:00 – 20:30

Fort Wynyard Street - Portswood Road & Granger Bay Boulevard Road Closed 06:00 – 23:30

Granger Bay Boulevard - Helen Suzman Boulevard & Beach Road Northbound closed, except Myciti bus service until 10:00 - 16:00 – 23:30

- Beach Road & Helen Suzman Boulevard Southbound closed (Voc Call) - 19:00 - 23:30

Fan Walk - CBD - Stadium

Helen Suzman Boulevard - Buitengracht & York Road - Right lane is a Bus & Emergency lane in both directions - 06:00 - 23:30

Helen Suzman Boulevard (East Bound) - Beach & Grange Bay Boulard Left lane is a Bus & Emergency lane - 18:00 - 23:30

Somerset Road - Ebenezer Road & Chiappinni Streets Southeast (city) bound only - 00:00 – 23:30

- Buitengracht & Chiappinni Street Road Closed

Main Road - Ebenezer Road to York Road Bi-directional traffic - 00:00 – 23:30

York Road to Ebenezer Road Southeast bound (City) only - 00:00 – 23:30

Ebenezer Road - Prestwich Street & Somerset Road - Local access only - no through traffic City Centre

Waterkant Street - Buitengracht & Lower Burg Street closed – Resident and business access only - 13:00 – 23:30

Parking