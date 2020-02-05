CT road closures for Federer-Nadal exhibition match
Tennis superstars Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will attempt to set a world record for attendance at a tennis match when they play an exhibition game in Cape Town on 7 February.
The match will take place at the Cape Town Stadium.
Below are the road closures for the areas around the stadium.
ROAD CLOSURES
Fritz Sonnenberg Road - Stephan Way & McDonalds Full closure both directions - 00:00 - 23:30
- Granger Bay Boulevard & Portswood Road Full closure both directions - 00:00 - 23:30
- Granger Bay Boulevard &McDonalds Full closure both directions - 00:00 - 23:30
Stephan Way - Fritz Sonnenberg Road & Hamiltons Rugby Club Full closure both directions - 00:00 - 23:30
Vlei Road - Green Point Cricket & Fritz Sonnenberg Road Full closure both directions - 00:00 - 23:30
- Helen Suzman Boulevard & Fritz Sonnenberg Road Full closure both directions - 00:00 - 23:30
Portswood Road - Helen Suzman Boulevard & Beach Road Northbound closed - 19:00 – 20:30
Fort Wynyard Street - Portswood Road & Granger Bay Boulevard Road Closed 06:00 – 23:30
Granger Bay Boulevard - Helen Suzman Boulevard & Beach Road Northbound closed, except Myciti bus service until 10:00 - 16:00 – 23:30
- Beach Road & Helen Suzman Boulevard Southbound closed (Voc Call) - 19:00 - 23:30
Fan Walk - CBD - Stadium
Helen Suzman Boulevard - Buitengracht & York Road - Right lane is a Bus & Emergency lane in both directions - 06:00 - 23:30
Helen Suzman Boulevard (East Bound) - Beach & Grange Bay Boulard Left lane is a Bus & Emergency lane - 18:00 - 23:30
Somerset Road - Ebenezer Road & Chiappinni Streets Southeast (city) bound only - 00:00 – 23:30
- Buitengracht & Chiappinni Street Road Closed
Main Road - Ebenezer Road to York Road Bi-directional traffic - 00:00 – 23:30
York Road to Ebenezer Road Southeast bound (City) only - 00:00 – 23:30
Ebenezer Road - Prestwich Street & Somerset Road - Local access only - no through traffic City Centre
Waterkant Street - Buitengracht & Lower Burg Street closed – Resident and business access only - 13:00 – 23:30
Parking
- No parking on Main Road (Somerset Road) west bond from Thursday 6 February 22:00.
- No parking will be permitted on the above roads at the indicated times.
- Access to and egress from parking garages will be allowed to permit holders only.
