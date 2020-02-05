Coronavirus must be contained to avoid further infections - NICD

Close to 500 people have died and thousands quarantined since the outbreak a month ago in China.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Wednesday said for now, the best way to fight the coronavirus was containment.

“Containment means every country should find the virus and try to stop its spread,” said the NICD’s Cheryl Cohen.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) downplayed reports of “breakthrough” drugs being discovered to treat people infected.

Cohen said they were taking direction from the WHO.

“There is still hope in the global community that this virus can be contained and stopped. Scientists are monitoring this situation and because of the properties of this virus, there is also a concern that containment may not be successful and then that would potentially give rise to a global outbreak,” she said.

