Clean energy transition must be sustainable for communities - Minerals Council

The Minerals Council South Africa said that a "just transition" to cleaner energy should be done without creating further hardships for South African communities.

CAPE TOWN - The Minerals Council South Africa said that a "just transition" to cleaner energy should be done without creating further hardships for South African communities.

The body addressed a media briefing at the Invest in Africa Mining Indaba on Tuesday, saying it supported a move towards non-fossil fuel forms of power generation.

Council president Mxolisi Mgojo said that it must, however, be a transition that enabled communities to continue being sustainable into the future.

"We understand the importance and need for us as a country, for us as an industry, to contribute to the whole climate change debate and also [come up with] solutions to how we reduce the carbon footprint of the world."

Mineral Council CEO Roger Baxter said that cleaner coal-power generation was possible and some headway had already been made as a result of newer power plants coming on stream.

"It's important for the coal sector and all other players to have a eat at the table and manage this process in a way which causes the least disruption in a process which is just and enables communities in ceratin areas to just to new paradigms as those paradigms change."