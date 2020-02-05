Clean energy transition must be sustainable for communities - Minerals Council
The Minerals Council South Africa said that a "just transition" to cleaner energy should be done without creating further hardships for South African communities.
The body addressed a media briefing at the Invest in Africa Mining Indaba on Tuesday, saying it supported a move towards non-fossil fuel forms of power generation.
Council president Mxolisi Mgojo said that it must, however, be a transition that enabled communities to continue being sustainable into the future.
"We understand the importance and need for us as a country, for us as an industry, to contribute to the whole climate change debate and also [come up with] solutions to how we reduce the carbon footprint of the world."
Mineral Council CEO Roger Baxter said that cleaner coal-power generation was possible and some headway had already been made as a result of newer power plants coming on stream.
"It's important for the coal sector and all other players to have a eat at the table and manage this process in a way which causes the least disruption in a process which is just and enables communities in ceratin areas to just to new paradigms as those paradigms change."
