Casac calls for end to spat between top Cape judges

Deputy judge president Patricia Goliath has laid a formal complaint with the Judicial Service Commission against judge president John Hlophe.

CAPE TOWN - The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) wants to know when a public spat between top judges in the Western Cape will be investigated.

The complaint of victimisation was leaked to the media and was followed by a public spat.

Casac’s director Lawson Naidoo said the processes followed by the Judicial Service Commission were opaque.

He said precedent taught them the commission relies on obfuscation and delay rather than discharging its constitutional mandate to investigate complaints against judicial officers expeditiously.

Naidoo said action was needed to bring an end to fight between the judges.

In her 15-page submission, Goliath accuses Hlophe of verbally abusing her over the space of a year.

Hlophe’s wife, judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe, has hit back at Goliath, saying she wants to succeed him.