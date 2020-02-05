Buffalo City energy fraudster given 8-year sentence

Gerrit Crowther was employed by Eskom and the Buffalo City municipality to install devices which reduce energy consumption, but his failure to do so cost the municipality approximately R180 million.

CAPE TOWN – A convicted fraudster in the Eastern Cape who cost the Buffalo City Municipality millions has been slapped with an eight-year prison sentence.

Gerrit Crowther was employed by Eskom and the municipality to install devices which reduce energy consumption.

He marketed and sold his services to businesses in the Buffalo City area for an amount ranging from R3,000 to R60,000.

“In reality Crowther did not install devices but rather he tampered with electricity meters.

"Consequently the municipality lost approximately R180 million as a result of this crime,” explains the Hawks' Anelisa Ngcakani.

“Buffalo City reported the case to the Hawks as it noticed the electricity bills of various big companies had dropped."