Buffalo City energy fraudster given 8-year sentence
Gerrit Crowther was employed by Eskom and the Buffalo City municipality to install devices which reduce energy consumption, but his failure to do so cost the municipality approximately R180 million.
CAPE TOWN – A convicted fraudster in the Eastern Cape who cost the Buffalo City Municipality millions has been slapped with an eight-year prison sentence.
Gerrit Crowther was employed by Eskom and the municipality to install devices which reduce energy consumption.
He marketed and sold his services to businesses in the Buffalo City area for an amount ranging from R3,000 to R60,000.
“In reality Crowther did not install devices but rather he tampered with electricity meters.
"Consequently the municipality lost approximately R180 million as a result of this crime,” explains the Hawks' Anelisa Ngcakani.
“Buffalo City reported the case to the Hawks as it noticed the electricity bills of various big companies had dropped."
More in Local
-
Coronavirus must be contained to avoid further infections - NICD
-
Scopa to table Parly resolution to declare former Prasa board delinquent
-
Man who shot, killed CT biker Zelda Van Niekerk gets life sentence
-
ANCYL: There will be no peace if Zuma treated unfairly
-
AmaBhungane: Parly’s code of ethics should include political sponsorships
-
New Transnet CEO Portia Derby to focus on attracting private sector investment
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.