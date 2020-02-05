Britain tells its citizens to leave China if they can
“The safety and security of British people will always be our top priority,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement.
LONDON - Britain told its citizens on Tuesday to leave China if they could, saying the suspension of airline flights and restrictions on movement will make it harder to leave over coming weeks.
“The safety and security of British people will always be our top priority,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement.
“As such, we now advise British nationals in China to leave the country if they can, to minimise their risk of exposure to the virus. Where there are still British nationals in Hubei Province who wish to be evacuated, we will continue to work around the clock to facilitate this.”
British Airways and Virgin Atlantic have already cancelled flights to and from China.
In an update to its travel advice, the Foreign Office also said some staff and dependents from the British Embassy and consulates were being withdrawn from China. Essential staff, such as those providing consular assistance, would remain.
“The ability of the British embassy and consulates to provide assistance to British nationals from within China is limited, and would be even more limited in the event that the situation deteriorates further,” the statement added.
More in World
-
Trump in State of Union speech: 'I keep my promises'
-
China virus toll nears 500, airlines cut H.Kong flights, cases found on cruise
-
Local virologist optimistic about coronavirus findings
-
UK to ban new petrol car sales from 2035
-
Coronavirus spreads fear and racism worldwide
-
China opens virus hospital built from scratch in under two weeks
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.