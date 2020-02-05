ANCYL: There will be no peace if Zuma treated unfairly

Jacob Zuma was meant to appear before the Pietermaritzburg High Court for his corruption pre-trial, but his lawyers said he was sick and receiving treatment out of the country.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) is trying to put out fires by reaffirming its confidence in the judiciary but the party’s youth league has broken rank, warning that there will be no peace if former President Jacob Zuma continues to be treated unfairly.

In a statement, the league's national task team has accused judges of an agenda against Zuma.

Zuma was meant to appear before the Pietermaritzburg High Court for his corruption pre-trial, but his lawyers said he was sick and receiving treatment out of the country.

The opposing statements from the ANC and its youth wing on Zuma came within minutes of each other.

As the ANC’s Dakota Legoete explained the party welcomed the court’s decision to issue Zuma with the warrant of arrest after his no-show on Tuesday.

“We also call on them to understand that the judiciary as an arm of the state has its responsibilities.”

But the youth league’s national task team has rejected the court’s decision, saying it’s part of an agenda to vilify Zuma. Spokesperson Sizophila Mkhize said some judges threatened to peace in the country.

“Our peace and patience must not be threatened.”

The mother body, meanwhile, has called on the so-called young lions and others to stop their attacks on the judiciary