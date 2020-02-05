Allison Plaaitjies murder case postponed until March
Phillip April is charged with killing the 26-year-old primary school teacher in October.
CAPE TOWN - The case against a man accused of killing Clanwilliam teacher Allison Plaaitjies has been postponed until March.
Phillip April is charged with killing the 26-year-old primary school teacher in October.
It’s been reported their relationship had come to an end that same month.
Plaaitjies’ body was found in her flat shortly after her boyfriend was caught driving her car when it was suspected he was under the influence of alcohol.
He was then charged with her murder. It’s understood they had a fight during which April allegedly stabbed Plaaitjies multiple times and slit her throat.
The Rural Development and Farmworkers Development's Billy Claasen attended court proceedings with the victim’s family on Wednesday.
“I was at court today. Apparently, the magistrate was not there so there was an acting magistrate. The court date was postponed to 25 March for a high court date.”
More in Local
-
Mbalula: We’ve resolved to take bold steps to turn Prasa around
-
'Zuma has been dragged': Judiciary accused of 'vilifying' Jacob Zuma
-
‘There can be no excuse for this’: Pitbull rescued after ears cut off
-
Search is on for lucky R114m PowerBall jackpot winner from Roodepoort
-
'A path towards erosion has come': Analyst weighs in on DA congress
-
Ramaphosa deliberately misled Parliament over R500k donation, EFF tells court
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.