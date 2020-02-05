View all in Latest
Allison Plaaitjies murder accused expected back in court

At a court appearance in November, 24-year-old Phillip April abandoned his bail application.

Allison Plaatjies was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend. Picture: facebook.com
48 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A man accused of murdering Clanwilliam Primary School teacher Allison Plaaitjies is due back in court on Wednesday.

Phillip April allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend in her flat in October.

It's been reported their relationship had ended that month.

Plaatjies' murder shocked the Clanwilliam community.

That same weekend, April was pulled over by traffic officials while driving her car.

They suspected him of driving under the influence of alcohol.

It was only after his arrest that police discovered Plaaitjies' body in her flat. She had been stabbed numerous times.

The following day April was charged with her murder.

At a court appearance in November, the 24-year-old accused abandoned his bail application.

