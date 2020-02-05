After arrest warrant issued, Zuma tweets image of himself with rifle

Judge Dhaya Pillay issued a warrant of arrest for Zuma on Tuesday, saying it would be effected if he fails to appear in court on 6 May.

JOHANNESBURG – Following Jacob Zuma’s absence in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday for his corruption trial due to apparent ill health, the former president has taken to Twitter to share a rather bizarre picture of himself.

Despite Judge Dhaya Pillay issuing a warrant of arrest for him, saying it would be effected if he failed to appear in court on 6 May, a seemingly unperturbed Zuma on Wednesday night tweeted a picture of himself sitting on a chair next to a quad bike on which he is balancing what appears to be a rifle complete with a scope.

The image was uncaptioned and looks to have been taken at his infamous Nkandla homestead in KwaZulu-Natal.

Within an hour of posting, the tweet had been retweeted more than 1,300 times and received close to 4,000 likes.

Several of his followers on Twitter were taken aback by the picture due to the former president’s ill health as claimed by his lawyer Daniel Mantsha in court on Tuesday.

Zuma’s sicknote was scrutinised by Judge Pillay who said she could not understand it because it had several alternations.

One tweep, independent political analyst Khaya Sithole, commented on the image by referencing Zuma’s popular song Awuleth’ Umshini Wam (bring my machine gun) that he usually performed in public as president as an act of defiance against his detractors.

Umshini wami... 🎤🎼🎵🎶 — Khaya Sithole (@CoruscaKhaya) February 5, 2020

Another Twitter user, Zandi Thabethe, asked Zuma: “Aren't you supposed to be on your sickbed in some hospital somewhere in Cuba or Pretoria?”

Aren't you supposed to be on your sick bed in some hospital somewhere in Cuba or Pretoria military?

Talk about a troll tweet of the decade 😂 — Zandi Thabethe 💅🇿🇦 (@zandy_thabethe) February 5, 2020

Here’s what others had to say about Zuma's picture:

Taking a shot at another sick note, baba kaD? pic.twitter.com/WLXTEF8FPc — Tebogo Khaas (@tebogokhaas) February 5, 2020