'A path towards erosion has come': Analyst weighs in on DA congress

That was the view of political analyst Ongama Mtimka who said the congress would be crucial for the official opposition.

CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) may unearth more division as it prepares for a leadership congress in May.

The DA’s leadership structure is in a state of flux, with John Steenhuisen as the interim leader following Mmusi Maimane’s resignation and former DA leader Helen Zille’s election as federal council chairperson.

Amid a leadership crisis, the DA was being challenged by declining support at the municipal level and scandals in local government. There was also a view that the party is divided between traditional liberalism and the member who support a more progressive and transformative future.

Mtimka said the DA was in a tough position.

“Leaks of what seems to have been always known scandals are weaponised in a contestation. For me, it simply means that a path towards erosion has come.”

Steenhuisen wanted the position of national leader, but he was being challenged by Gauteng leader John Moody and Mbali Ntuli, a member of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature. Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela was still weighing his options.