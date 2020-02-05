View all in Latest
'A path towards erosion has come': Analyst weighs in on DA congress

That was the view of political analyst Ongama Mtimka who said the congress would be crucial for the official opposition.

FILE: (From left) The DA's federal council chairperson Helen Zille, interim leader John Steenhuisen, interim federal chairperson Ivan Meyer and national spokesperson Solly Malatsi pictured on 17 November 2019. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter
41 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) may unearth more division as it prepares for a leadership congress in May.

That was the view of political analyst Ongama Mtimka who said the congress would be crucial for the official opposition.

Mbali Ntuli outlines reasons why she wants to lead DA

The DA’s leadership structure is in a state of flux, with John Steenhuisen as the interim leader following Mmusi Maimane’s resignation and former DA leader Helen Zille’s election as federal council chairperson.

Amid a leadership crisis, the DA was being challenged by declining support at the municipal level and scandals in local government. There was also a view that the party is divided between traditional liberalism and the member who support a more progressive and transformative future.

Mtimka said the DA was in a tough position.

“Leaks of what seems to have been always known scandals are weaponised in a contestation. For me, it simply means that a path towards erosion has come.”

Steenhuisen wanted the position of national leader, but he was being challenged by Gauteng leader John Moody and Mbali Ntuli, a member of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature. Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela was still weighing his options.

