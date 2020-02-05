3 NC men convicted of gang rape slapped with lengthy jail terms
They're part of a group of five rapists, who've been convicted of sexually assaulting the woman in 2017.
CAPE TOWN - Three men convicted of gang-raping a woman in Hanover in the Northern Cape have been slapped with lengthy jail terms.
They're part of a group of five rapists, who've been convicted of sexually assaulting the woman in 2017.
Ricardo Arends and David Hendricks have been sentenced to life imprisonment, while Elvis Arends was handed a 20-year jail term.
In October 2017, the victim was walking home when she was approached by five assailants who overpowered and raped her.
They were arrested shortly after the attack.
Two of her attackers were 17-years-old at the time.
These two men will be sentenced in March.
