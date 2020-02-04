Ailing Zuma not expected in court for corruption proceedings

The former president and French arms company Thales face charges related to the multibillion-rand arms deal.

DURBAN - Former President Jacob Zuma is not expected in court on Tuesday when his corruption case is heard in Pietermaritzburg.

Zuma allegedly received 783 illegal payments from Thales through his former financial adviser Schabir Shaik.

Shaik was controversially granted medical parole after claiming he was terminally ill 11 years ago.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has told Eyewitness News that it expected Tuesday’s court proceedings to be brief as Zuma would not be present.

Spokesperson Bulelwa Makeke said they had received a letter from Zuma’s lawyers indicating that he was not well and was receiving medical treatment.

Legal expert Mannie Witz said despite Zuma’s absence, the court may still decide on a trial date.

“As the presiding judge, they would want to know how what the prognosis is for the future and how long will it take for him to recover and if so, has he got all the documents of the patient and the court can set a trial date in the matter.”

The Pietermaritzburg High Court has previously dismissed Zuma’s attempts to have the charges against him dropped.