Magaqa murder whistleblower still waiting for protection 'promised' by Ramaphosa

Thabiso Zulu is one of the whistleblowers whose given details about the murder of former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) secretary Sindiso Magaqa.

DURBAN - Whistleblower Thabiso Zulu said he was still waiting for protection that was promised to him after an attempt on his life last year.

He was shot and wounded in October while returning from a meeting in Pietermaritzburg.

He said shortly after the attempted hit, President Cyril Ramaphosa promised him protection.

Zulu said that despite threats on his life he would continue to lift the lid on corruption in KwaZulu-Natal

“I have never exposed someone and investigated someone and in the end, I fail. I do my groundwork well and I succeed. I can tell you now that many of the people that I reported in different places, before the end of this year, they would have faced justice one way or the other.”

Zulu believes it was his courage to speak out on political killings in the province that resulted in his attack last year.

He said he’s disappointed that Ramaphosa has not made good on his promise of protection.

“President lied to me and if I were to die one day, my blood will be on his conscious.”

The Police Ministry has previously told Eyewitness News that protection is granted in terms of the Witness Protection Act, which can only be provided by the Justice Department and because Zulu was not a witness to any case, he did not qualify.