Wanted Lesotho first lady Maesiah Thabane turns herself over to police

Prime Minister Tom Thabane's wife is wanted in connection with the killing of his second wife Lipolelo in 2017.

FILE: Lesotho prime Minister Thomas Thabane (L), leader of the All Basotho Convention (ABC) political party, his wife 'Ma Isaiah Ramoholi Thabane and Zambian President Edgar Lungu (R) attend Thabane's inauguration on June 16, 2017 in Maseru. Lesotho's new prime minister took office at the head of a coalition government, three years after he was targeted by a putsch and two days after the murder of his estranged wife. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Lesotho first lady Maesiah Thabane, who fled after a warrant of arrest was issued against her, has crossed the border from South Africa into Lesotho.

Prime Minister Tom Thabane's wife is wanted in connection with the killing of his second wife Lipolelo in 2017.

Police spokesperson Mpiti Mopeli said that Maesiah Thabane was now at police headquarters.

More to follow.

