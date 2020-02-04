Wanted Lesotho first lady Maesiah Thabane turns herself over to police

Minerals Council: Private sector investor should manage new energy company
Prime Minister Tom Thabane's wife is wanted in connection with the killing of his second wife Lipolelo in 2017.
JOHANNESBURG - Lesotho first lady Maesiah Thabane, who fled after a warrant of arrest was issued against her, has crossed the border from South Africa into Lesotho.
Police spokesperson Mpiti Mopeli said that Maesiah Thabane was now at police headquarters.
More to follow.
