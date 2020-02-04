UKZN SRC vows to continue disruptions at university until demands met

Students staged protests on four of the university's five campuses on Monday - the medical school was the only one that was not disrupted.

DURBAN - Student leaders at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) say the institution should be shut down temporarily until talks wrap up with management.

Protesting students are demanding that the institution allow all students to register without having to first settle a portion of their historical debt.

SRC president Sifiso Simelane said operations at UKZN would be disrupted until management gave in to their demands.

“And there are no classes that are going to start until this matter has been resolved. What we are proposing is that they shut down the institution until a solution is reached to try and avoid a situation where students are being banned and lives are put in danger.”

Meanwhile, the academic programme had to be suspended at UKZN's Edgewood campus on Monday when an HIV support building at Howard College was set alight.

The building is among several properties that have been vandalized since last week Monday.

In a statement, the university's Ashton Bodrick said they have followed guidelines from the higher education ministry in determining registration requirements for this academic year.

He said the university could not concede to SRC demands without risking bankruptcy.