Tip-off leads to arrest of Metrorail cable thieves
The railway company's protection services investigation team acted on a tip-off, which led to the arrests of two people in Heidelberg.
JOHANNESBURG - Metrorail has recovered stolen cables from the Van Ryn station in Benoni worth millions of rands.
The railway company's protection services investigation team acted on a tip-off, which led to the arrests of two people in Heidelberg.
Thousands of commuters were left stranded on Monday morning due to the theft.
Metrorail's Lillian Mofokeng said that they were working closely with police.
"Two suspects were identified. They were busy cutting down cables and melting it to ensure it loses its identity. It is evident that when communities partner with Metrorail officials and law enforcement agencies to fight this element of criminality, we will succeed."
More in Local
-
Murder, rape accused Aubrey Manaka set to plead to charges against him
-
NGO wants process to appoint WC children’s commissioner made public
-
Investors to map way forward for SA's second power company - Mantashe
-
HIV/Aids activist Nkosi Johnson honoured with Google Doodle
-
Police hunting suspects in two separate Delft rape cases
-
UKZN SRC vows to continue disruptions at university until demands met
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.