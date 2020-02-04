Tip-off leads to arrest of Metrorail cable thieves

The railway company's protection services investigation team acted on a tip-off, which led to the arrests of two people in Heidelberg.

JOHANNESBURG - Metrorail has recovered stolen cables from the Van Ryn station in Benoni worth millions of rands.

Thousands of commuters were left stranded on Monday morning due to the theft.

Metrorail's Lillian Mofokeng said that they were working closely with police.

"Two suspects were identified. They were busy cutting down cables and melting it to ensure it loses its identity. It is evident that when communities partner with Metrorail officials and law enforcement agencies to fight this element of criminality, we will succeed."