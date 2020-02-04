State asks court to issue arrest warrant for Jacob Zuma

Zuma's corruption case was meant to start in court on Tuesday but the former president's lawyers indicated their client would not be available because he was out of the country for medical treatment.

JOHANNESBURG - The State has asked the Pietermaritzburg High Court to issue a warrant of arrest for former President Jacob Zuma.

Zuma's corruption case was meant to start in court on Tuesday but the former president's lawyers indicated their client would not be available because he was out of the country for medical treatment.

The former president is facing charges of corruption linked to the multi-billion rand arms deal.

More to follow.

Downer says it is disappointing that #Zuma is not in court for unclear medical reasons. Downer says a warrant of arrest can be issued if illegitimate claims have been submitted for Zuma’s absence. Zuma’s lawyer Dan Mantsha says Zuma’s is genuinely sick. @NkoRaphael — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 4, 2020