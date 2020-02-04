Sorry SA, Eskom won’t suspend load shedding for traffic
Local
The power utility said rolling blackouts would continue until 6 am on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom Eskom's plan to suspend load shedding to ease traffic congestion has been canned.
On Monday, the power utility announced it would run a pilot programme to halt rolling blackouts during the morning and afternoon peak hours.
The experiment was to be implemented between 6 am and 9 am as well as between 4 pm and 6 pm.
That has proven to be unsustainable, as Eskom has now pulled the plug because of breakdowns at some units.
The power utility's Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “We will carry on with load shedding until 6 am on Wednesday morning.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.