Sorry SA, Eskom won’t suspend load shedding for traffic

The power utility said rolling blackouts would continue until 6 am on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom Eskom's plan to suspend load shedding to ease traffic congestion has been canned.

On Monday, the power utility announced it would run a pilot programme to halt rolling blackouts during the morning and afternoon peak hours.

The experiment was to be implemented between 6 am and 9 am as well as between 4 pm and 6 pm.

That has proven to be unsustainable, as Eskom has now pulled the plug because of breakdowns at some units.

The power utility's Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “We will carry on with load shedding until 6 am on Wednesday morning.”