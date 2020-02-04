SA healthcare system good enough to deal with coronavirus - China's Lin
China's ambassador to South Africa Lin Songtian said that local doctors and nurses had the skills to deal with the coronavirus.
JOHANNESBURG - China is confident that South Africa’s public healthcare system is adequate enough to deal effectively with a potential coronavirus outbreak.
There is no confirmed case of the deadly virus here at home despite the death toll in china now peaking at over 400.
Two hospitals are being built in Wuhan to treat some of the 17,000 patients infected.
"I'm very proud to tell you that South Africa is, comprehensively speaking, you're the best in Africa, you're the best of the developing countries."
Three hospitals have been identified to deal with a possible outbreak in Gauteng - Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital, Steve Biko Academic Hospital and Tembisa Hospital.
Despite concerns about whether these hospitals would be able to deal with a potential outbreak, Lin said that the facilities were well equipped.
"They have professional medical workers and doctors in the hospital that are on standby."
South African scientists are currently in Wuhan assisting with the construction of two hospitals, which will strictly treat the outbreak.
WATCH: Chinese ambassador to South Africans in Wuhan: It’s wise to stay where you are
