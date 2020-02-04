View all in Latest
Richard Mdluli, co-accused expected back in court for sentencing proceedings

Richard Mdluli and Ntuli were found guilty of kidnapping, common assault and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

FILE: Former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli. Picture: Barry Bateman/EWN
FILE: Former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli. Picture: Barry Bateman/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Sentencing proceedings in the case against former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli and his co-accused Mthembeni Mthunzi will resume in the Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday morning.

Mdluli and Mthunzi were found guilty of kidnapping, common assault and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The pair assaulted and kidnapped Oupa Ramogibe, who was married to Mdluli's ex-girlfriend in 1999.

The NPA's Phindi Mjonondwane said that the case was postponed on Monday to allow the defence to study the revised copy of the judgment.

"In order to allow the defence to get a revised copy of the judgment that was handed down by Judge Mokgoatlheng when he convicted both accused, the defence needed this copy in order to prepare their sentencing arguments."

More in Local

