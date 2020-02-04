Probe after 2 women gunned down in Kraaifontein

Local virologist optimistic about coronavirus findings
CAPE TOWN - Kraaifontein police are investigating a double murder after two women were gunned down.
The pair were shot and killed in the Scottsville area on Monday.
The attack is believed to have stemmed from an earlier argument with one of the gunmen. However, the motive has not yet been established.
The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana said their killers were still at large.
“The victims, aged 27 and 28, died due to their injuries. Police are investigating all circumstances surrounding this incident with no arrests at this stage.”
