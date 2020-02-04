Pregnant CT woman's shooting linked to witnessing surfer's murder?

Joceyln Claasen was shot in the head and her body was found in an open field in Ocean View on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - It's unclear whether a pregnant woman shot dead in Ocean View was targetted or a victim of everyday criminality.

Joceyln Claasen was shot in the head and her body was found in an open field on Sunday.

The motive is unconfirmed but the 27-year-old was a witness in a prominent murder case.

Claasen was due to give birth this week but her life and that of her unborn child were cut short over the weekend.

The Ocean View community policing forum's Kathy Cronje said that the motive for the attack was still unconfirmed.

She added that the woman was a witness in the murder of surfer David Wolfromm near Kommetjie last year.

"She was one of th witnesses allegedly of the murder of the surfer a few months ago and we're not sure whether it's connected to that or whether it is involving something else."

There have been no arrests.