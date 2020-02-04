Police hunting suspects in two separate Delft rape cases

At this stage, police are not linking the two incidents and it's not suspected that it was the same five-man gang that attacked the two women.

CAPE TOWN - Police are hunting men who raped two women in two separate incidents in Delft.

A 17-year-old girl was raped by five men on Friday night.

The following evening, a 20-year-old woman was abducted and raped.

Police said that the teenager was attacked in The Hague and raped on the spot by five men, while the 20-year-old victim was first abducted.

She was walking home in Delft south when she was forced into a car by five men and driven to Lower Crossroads.

Police said she was raped by the driver.

The Delft community policing forum's Charles George: "We're deeply saddened by these two incidents that happened in Delft and gang violence against women and children is not acceptable in our country."

