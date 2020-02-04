Poison attempt on sisters sees Durban police probe deaths of mom, 2 sons

Police say the mother and her two sons, aged two and three, were found hanging from the ceiling in an alleged murder-suicide on Monday.

DURBAN - Police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her two children in Verulam north of Durban.

Police said that the mother and her two sons, aged two and three, were found hanging from the ceiling in an alleged murder-suicide on Monday.

Spokesperson Jay Naicker said the bodies were discovered by the woman's two daughters.

Naicker said both children, aged 10 and 12, were fed rat poison before being sent to a nearby shop.

“The girls also complained that they were not feeling well after eating something that the mother gave them. They were treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital for medical attention. Now we are investigating a case of murder as well as an inquest docket.”