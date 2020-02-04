De Lille: Govt depts & municipalities to pay Eskom directly
The minister said departments currently owed it R3.4 billion in relation to municipal services including electricity.
CAPE TOWN - The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure wants state departments to settle their own municipal accounts, like paying Eskom directly.
The department made the call during its briefing to the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Tuesday where it briefed the committee on the reported R3 billion in municipal debt owed by the department, which was mostly Eskom debt.
It said departments currently owed it R3.4 billion in relation to municipal services including electricity. But, despite the debt, the department said it continued to pay municipalities and Eskom on time.
Minister Patricia de Lille said her department did have plans to address the debt owed to municipalities.
“In August 2019, as part of the sixth administration, we started a campaign to settle all outstanding national government debt owed to municipalities and Eskom,” De Lille said.
De Lille said this would include making departments pay Eskom directly from 1 April to pressure them into paying.
“From 1 April 2020, all government departments and municipalities must pay their debt directly to Eskom,” she said.
More in Local
-
Rand firms as risk appetite picks up
-
Aggett was killed by apartheid police - Sisa Njikelana
-
Mahumapelo: I don’t regret expressing ANC’s support for Mkhwebane
-
Case against alleged baby snatcher postponed due to load shedding
-
NPA ‘not surprised’ by Aubrey Manaka’s not guilty plea
-
Nzimande condemns violent UKZN student protests
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.