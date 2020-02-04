Pamela Anderson splits from Jon Peters after 12 days of marriage

The Baywatch star has confirmed she and Peters have 'taken some time apart to re-evaluate what they want from one another', less than two weeks after they tied the knot.

LOS ANGELES - Pamela Anderson has split from Jon Peters after just 12 days of marriage.

The _Baywatch _star has confirmed she and Peters have "taken some time apart to re-evaluate what they want from one another", less than two weeks after they tied the knot.

She said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter: "I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union. We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another.

"Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalisation of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

The couple - who is believed to not have filed the legal paperwork for a marriage certificate - first dated over 30 years ago and romantically reunited a few months ago and tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Malibu on 20 January.

The 74-year-old Hollywood producer said at the time: "Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn't love her so much.

"There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but - for 35 years - I've only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild - in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated."

Whilst the 52-year-old added in her own statement: "Jon is the original 'bad boy' of Hollywood - no one compares. I love him deeply like family. His life used to scare me. So much for a girl like me. Now I've seen more of life and realise. He's been there all along. Never failed me. I'm ready now and he's ready too. We understand and respect each other. We love each other without conditions. I'm a lucky woman. Proof God has a plan."