NPA ‘not surprised’ by Aubrey Manaka’s not guilty plea
Aubrey Manaka, who is charged for raping and stabbing Limpopo student Precious Ramabulana 52 times, pleaded not guilty to the five charges against him on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Limpopo said it was not surprised by the plea of accused murderer and rapist Aubrey Manaka on Tuesday.
He has also denied raping a minor in 2009, a charge that was recently added to his sheet.
Five charges were read and explained to Manaka in the Morebeng Magistrates Court: two counts of rape, one for housebreaking with the intent to rape, as well as robbery and murder.
Manaka pleaded not guilty to all these charges.
The NPA’s Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said this did not come as a surprise.
“We are taking the matter to the High Court. We’re preparing our witnesses to continue with the trial.”
Manaka’s lawyer Zuwani Nenzhelele told the court they would not be explaining the reasons for his clients' plea just yet.
The matter has been postponed to 30 March.
