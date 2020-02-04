NGO wants process to appoint WC children’s commissioner made public

Fifteen candidates have been shortlisted for the job. The commissioner will help other authorities to bolster child protection measures.

CAPE TOWN - A local NGO wants the process to appoint a children's commissioner for the Western Cape to be made public.

Fifteen candidates have been shortlisted for the job. The commissioner will help other authorities to bolster child protection measures.

Interviews will start later this month.

Molo Songololo's Patrick Solomons said: "We need to get involved in this process because we can help determine who the commissioner will be."