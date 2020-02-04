View all in Latest
Aggett was killed by apartheid police - Sisa Njikelana

Sisa Njikelana was testifying on Tuesday at the inquest looking into the death of Neil Aggett at the Johannesburg High Court.

Anti-apartheid activist Neil Aggett was tortured for three days before his death in 1982. Picture: Wikipedia.
35 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Apartheid struggle stalwart and unionist Sisa Njikelana on Tuesday said Dr Neil Aggett was killed by apartheid police and didn’t take his own life.

Njikelana said he saw Aggett’s whole body after he died from allegedly hanging himself. Aggett’s family disputed the suicide claims, saying he was killed by security police.

Njikelana was testifying at the inquest looking into the death of Agget t at the Johannesburg High Court.

He said the lights were on in the corridor at Johannesburg Central Police Station, formerly known as John Vorster Square, and he saw police officers carrying Aggett.

“Like we have been saying, comrade Neil was killed. We are talking about someone whom I met for a brief moment, but in all those moments, he didn’t just impress me because he impressed me. I observed him and I could only conclude this was a dedicated person,” Njikelana said.

