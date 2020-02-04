Murder, rape accused Aubrey Manaka set to plead to charges against him

Aubrey Manaka allegedly sexually assaulted 21-year-old Capricorn TVET College student Precious Ramabulana and then stabbed her 52 times last year.

JOHANNESBURG - The man accused of raping and killing Precious Ramabulana and terrorising the community of Botlowa is due back in court in Limpopo on Tuesday morning.

Aubrey Manaka allegedly sexually assaulted the 21-year-old Capricorn TVET College student and then stabbed her 52 times last year.

He has also been charged with the rape of a five-year-old girl in 2014.

Manaka was charged with the rape and murder of Ramabulana as well as robbery for stealing her phone.

But during his last court appearance, he was also charged for the 2014 rape of a five-year-old girl.

He also has two counts of housebreaking added to his charge sheet.

Manaka is expected to plead to the charges against him on Tuesday morning.

This will determine how long his trial will be put down for.

WATCH: Students demand rape, murder accused Aubrey Manaka's release to 'discipline him'