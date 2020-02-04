Murder, rape accused Aubrey Manaka pleads not guilty to charges
Manaka appeared on Tuesday on five charges, including two counts of rape and murder.
JOHANNESBURG - Aubrey Manaka has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him in the Morebeng Magistrates Court, including the rape and murder of Limpopo student Precious Ramabulana.
Manaka appeared on Tuesday on five charges, including two counts of rape and murder.
He is accused of stabbing Ramabulana 52 times and has recently been charged with the rape of a minor.
Court proceedings were off to a slow start as the court had to wait for an interpreter.
Once Manaka was in the dock, Magistrate Lebo Nchabeleng Raborifi explained the charges against him.
"The State is charging you with the provisions of Section 51, subsection 1 of Act 105 of 1997, that is part 1 of schedule 2, they are alleging that he planned or premeditated murder."
Speaking through the interpreter, Manaka pleaded not guilty to all charges, despite reports that he had confessed to raping and killing Ramabulana.
The matter has been referred to the director of public prosecutions in the province and postponed to 30 March.
Timeline
