Mbali Ntuli outlines reasons why she wants to lead the DA

JOHANNESBURG – Former Democratic Alliance (DA) youth leader Mbali Ntuli has thrown her hat in the ring to become the party’s next national leader, saying the party is in a deep crisis.

In a letter addressed to the DA’s public representatives and seen by **Eyewitness News **on Tuesday, Ntuli announced her intention to contest the position of federal leader when the party holds its elective conference in May.

The gathering came after the resignation of former DA leader Mmusi Maimane last year and the election of John Steenhuisen as interim leader.

Ntuli currently represented the DA in the KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature. In the letter to the DA’s public representatives, she described the party as being in a deep crisis and permanent state of damage control.

Ntuli said the DA had suffered a series of losses and there appeared to be no hope in sight that things would get any better soon. She said she decided to stand for leadership because she was unhappy that the DA had lost half a million votes in the last elections, and lost activists and donors amongst other issues.

She also said the party was no longer the beacon of hope for all South Africans.

Ntuli was expected to go head to head with Western Cape DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela, if he decides to run, and the party’s Gauteng leader John Moodey amongst others.