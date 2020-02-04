Local virologist optimistic about coronavirus findings

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 24°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
Go

Local virologist optimistic about coronavirus findings

World Health Organisation data puts the death toll at just over 360 with the vast majority of the casualties in mainland China.

This undated handout picture courtesy of the British Health Protection Agency shows the coronavirus seen under an electron microscope. Picture: AFP.
This undated handout picture courtesy of the British Health Protection Agency shows the coronavirus seen under an electron microscope. Picture: AFP.
6 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A local medical expert on Tuesday said they had found positive developments in efforts to investigate the new coronavirus.

World Health Organisation data puts the death toll at just over 360 with the vast majority of the casualties in mainland China.

But the figure is higher, according to other sources. More than 20 countries have reported infections to the WHO.

Medical virologist Wolfgang Preiser said since it was first detected, authorities have been working hard to better understand the disease.

“Things have happened rapidly within a week. The causative agent was found and tests were developed. There are a number of studies that have been published already on this new disease.”

'It's a ghost town': South Africans in Wuhan describe coronavirus lockdown

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA