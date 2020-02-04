Local virologist optimistic about coronavirus findings
World Health Organisation data puts the death toll at just over 360 with the vast majority of the casualties in mainland China.
CAPE TOWN - A local medical expert on Tuesday said they had found positive developments in efforts to investigate the new coronavirus.
But the figure is higher, according to other sources. More than 20 countries have reported infections to the WHO.
Medical virologist Wolfgang Preiser said since it was first detected, authorities have been working hard to better understand the disease.
“Things have happened rapidly within a week. The causative agent was found and tests were developed. There are a number of studies that have been published already on this new disease.”
