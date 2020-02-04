View all in Latest
Go

Lesotho’s first lady Maesaiah Thabane charged with murder, attempted murder

Lipolelo was shot dead outside her home in Maseru in 2017 during tense divorce proceedings.

FILE: Lesotho prime Minister Thomas Thabane (L), leader of the All Basotho Convention (ABC) political party, his wife 'Ma Isaiah Ramoholi Thabane and Zambian President Edgar Lungu (R) attend Thabane's inauguration on June 16, 2017 in Maseru. Lesotho's new prime minister took office at the head of a coalition government, three years after he was targeted by a putsch and two days after the murder of his estranged wife. Picture: AFP
FILE: Lesotho prime Minister Thomas Thabane (L), leader of the All Basotho Convention (ABC) political party, his wife 'Ma Isaiah Ramoholi Thabane and Zambian President Edgar Lungu (R) attend Thabane's inauguration on June 16, 2017 in Maseru. Lesotho's new prime minister took office at the head of a coalition government, three years after he was targeted by a putsch and two days after the murder of his estranged wife. Picture: AFP
49 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Lesotho’s first lady Maesaiah Thabane has on Tuesday been charged with the murder and attempted murder of Prime Minister Thomas Thabane’s estranged wife Lipolelo.

Maesaiah went missing last month after she was asked to hand herself in to police for questioning regarding an investigation into the killing of Lipolelo.

Lipolelo was shot dead outside her home in Maseru in 2017 during tense divorce proceedings.

Maesaiah is expected to remain in police custody until she appears to in court.

More to follow.

