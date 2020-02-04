Lesotho police confirm Maesaiah Thabane is in custody
Maesaiah Thabane went missing last month after she was asked to hand herself in for questioning regarding an investigation into the killing of Prime Minister Thomas Thabane's estranged wife Lipolelo.
JOHANNESBURG - Lesotho police have on Tuesday confirmed that first lady Maesaiah Thabane is in their custody.
Thabane went missing last month after she was asked to hand herself in for questioning regarding an investigation into the killing of Prime Minister Thomas Thabane's estranged wife Lipolelo.
Lipolelo Thabane was shot dead outside her home in Maseru in 2017 during tense divorce proceedings.
The police’s Mpiti Mopeli cannot say when Thabane would appear in court.
Thabane is currently being questioned by the police for her possible involvement in the killing of the former first lady.
It’s understood she was arrested near the South African border following an arrangement between her lawyer and police.
Her husband has also been questioned by police and is under pressure from his party to resign.
