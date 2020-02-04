KZN SAPS to continue search for missing boy (8) in Umvoti River
The pupil was last seen swimming with his father on Sunday morning before he slipped and disappeared into the water.
DURBAN - Police in KwaZulu-Natal will resume search and rescue operations for an eight-year-old boy who went missing in the Umvoti River in Glendale.
Spokesperson Jay Naicker said the third day of the search would resume.
“The father managed to swim out, however, the son was not so lucky and he drowned. So, police and the rescue unit were contacted yesterday and started searching last night but were not successful as we speak now, dive teams are back at the river to continue with the search. If they are not successful today, they will return and resume with the search tomorrow.”
