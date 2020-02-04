Justin Bieber 'healthier than ever' following health battle

-
Magaqa murder whistleblower still waiting for protection 'promised' by RamaphosaPolitics
-
Poison attempt on sisters sees Durban police probe deaths of mom, 2 sonsLocal
-
Coronavirus spreads fear and racism worldwideWorld
-
Tip-off leads to arrest of Metrorail cable thievesLocal
-
Murder, rape accused Aubrey Manaka set to plead to charges against himLocal
-
NGO wants process to appoint WC children’s commissioner made publicLocal
-
Magaqa murder whistleblower still waiting for protection 'promised' by RamaphosaPolitics
-
Poison attempt on sisters sees Durban police probe deaths of mom, 2 sonsLocal
-
Tip-off leads to arrest of Metrorail cable thievesLocal
-
Murder, rape accused Aubrey Manaka set to plead to charges against himLocal
-
NGO wants process to appoint WC children’s commissioner made publicLocal
-
Investors to map way forward for SA's second power company - MantasheBusiness
-
HIV/Aids activist Nkosi Johnson honoured with Google DoodleLocal
-
Police hunting suspects in two separate Delft rape casesLocal
-
UKZN SRC vows to continue disruptions at university until demands metLocal
-
Magaqa murder whistleblower still waiting for protection 'promised' by RamaphosaPolitics
-
Ailing Zuma not expected in court for corruption proceedingsPolitics
-
Stevens Mokgalapa: Resigning was my choice, not the DA’sPolitics
-
ANC plans to win more municipalities in WCPolitics
-
DA to consult other parties over partnership in Tshwane metro municipalityPolitics
-
ANC: Motion to remove Mkhwebane not discussed by partyPolitics
-
Mokgalapa: My resignation as mayor not an admission of guiltPolitics
-
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: Empowering women fundamental for a prosperous AfricaPolitics
-
Modise: Independent panelists to determine PP removal processPolitics
-
OMRY MAKGOALE: Save the country or your political party?Opinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: This is why SA needs to explore the greyOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: South African public life is awash with impunityOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: New China virus is bigger threat to world economy than SARSOpinion
-
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: The Franco-German example that Africa needs to followOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Looking back in anger at the Eskom debacleOpinion
-
CHARLES WEBSTER: The righteous bigotry of BeloftebosOpinion
-
Open letter to Parktown Boys' headmaster: Enock deserved moreOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Can cricket in SA rise to the challenge?Opinion
-
Business rescue practitioners urged to intensify efforts to ease SAA's cash woesBusiness
-
Eskom hopes rush hour power cut suspensions eases pressure on South AfricansBusiness
-
CARTOON: Crossed Lines at Eskom?Business
-
Rand firms following slide on virus fearsBusiness
-
Unions warn of thousands of job loses should SAA collapseBusiness
-
A direct competitor of Eskom will push electricity prices down – MantasheBusiness
-
Eskom halts load shedding for 2 hours to ease traffic congestionLocal
-
City Power implements load shedding after losing generating capacityLocal
-
SAA to take ‘sensible’ measure to effectively utilise R3.5bn bailoutBusiness
-
Justin Bieber 'healthier than ever' following health battleLifestyle
-
Pamela Anderson splits from Jon Peters after 12 days of marriageLifestyle
-
Queen Elizabeth makes first public appearance since Harry and Meghan's exitLifestyle
-
Trial hears accuser tried to make Weinstein 'pseudo-father'Lifestyle
-
Shakira, Trump and Kobe: 5 moments from the Super Bowl half-time showLifestyle
-
Can foreign-language films ever win over Hollywood?Lifestyle
-
Brad Pitt: I'm naming my Bafta award Harry and taking it back to the USLifestyle
-
#OscarsSoWhite: The Hollywood 'hashtag' activists demanding diversityLifestyle
-
Majority of Canadians reject paying for Harry, Meghan's securityWorld
-
South Africa not fazed by playing world champions EnglandSport
-
Hugs, a guru and a favourite tree: Djokovic's unusual route to the topSport
-
Rampant Enyimba, resilient Zanaco reach CAF Cup quarter-finalsSport
-
Fuglsang links with banned doctor Ferrari probed - reportsSport
-
Bananaman, Nadal's kiss and a 'crazy aunt' - five Australian Open momentsSport
-
Fifa ends intervention in African footballSport
-
'Dangerous' early start to Super Rugby season sees title favourites winSport
-
Six Nations round 1 - what we learnedSport
-
Comeback king Mahomes sparks Chiefs to Super Bowl winSport
CARTOON: Crossed Lines at Eskom?
-
CARTOON: Deal of the CenturyWorld
-
CARTOON: ANC does the #DollyPartonChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: #RIPEnockLocal
-
CARTOON: Cold ComfortPolitics
-
CARTOON: Back to school bluesLocal
-
CARTOON: The ANC's number crunchingPolitics
-
CARTOON: Eskom's ExcusesLocal
-
CARTOON: Trump Plays His CardWorld
-
CARTOON: Champions of MzansiLocal
- Tue
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 33°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 24°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 23°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 23°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 23°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 23°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 20°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 38°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 36°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 36°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 33°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 35°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 37°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 36°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 20°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 18°C
Justin Bieber 'healthier than ever' following health battle
In addition to Lyme disease, the singer also has been diagnosed with Epstein-Barr (EBV), which is commonly known as mono.
LONDON - Justin Bieber is "healthier than he's ever been" since treating his Lyme disease symptoms, as he now has the tools to keep his body and mind healthy.
The _Yummy _hitmaker is battling with the disease - which is spread by ticks - and after his struggle with depression and anxiety as a result of Lyme was originally wrongly diagnosed as bipolar disorder, the correct diagnosis has helped him get on the path back to good health.
In his new documentary series _Justin Bieber: Seasons _- which airs on YouTube Premium - his doctor Erica Lehman said: "Lyme disease is the fastest-growing bacterial infection in the United States right now. It can cause a whole spectrum of neuropsychiatric symptoms - mood swings, irritability, depression, anxiety. Justin fits the picture of these symptoms."
In addition to Lyme disease, the singer also has been diagnosed with Epstein-Barr (EBV), which is commonly known as mono.
And now that he's taking the correct medication for his conditions, his wife Hailey Bieber has said the 25-year-old musician is "on the road to maintaining a healthier life" than ever before.
She said: "Now that we have all the answers and know-how to alleviate it and fix it. I think he's honestly not only healthier than he's ever been, but he's on the road to maintaining a healthier life than he ever has."
Bieber says getting out of bed in the morning can still be a struggle for him at times, but is committed to getting better because he doesn't want to throw away his "opportunity to make a change".
He told cameras: "I know a lot of people feel the same way. So, I just also want to say you're not alone in that. Life is worth living. If you're not going to give up, the only thing to do is push forward. That's it.
"There are so many people who have gifts or an opportunity to make a change. And they end up losing it or using their gifts for selfish reasons. I see so many talented people and it feels like they're wasting something so precious. It's up to us as individuals to use the gifts that we've been given to contribute."
Timeline
More in Lifestyle
-
Pamela Anderson splits from Jon Peters after 12 days of marriage25 minutes ago
-
Queen Elizabeth makes first public appearance since Harry and Meghan's exit2 hours ago
-
Trial hears accuser tried to make Weinstein 'pseudo-father'4 hours ago
-
Shakira, Trump and Kobe: 5 moments from the Super Bowl half-time show17 hours ago
-
Can foreign-language films ever win over Hollywood?18 hours ago
-
Brad Pitt: I'm naming my Bafta award Harry and taking it back to the US23 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.