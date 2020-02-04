Justin Bieber 'healthier than ever' following health battle

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 24°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
Go

Justin Bieber 'healthier than ever' following health battle

In addition to Lyme disease, the singer also has been diagnosed with Epstein-Barr (EBV), which is commonly known as mono.

Singer Justin Bieber. Picture: Twitter/@justinbieber
Singer Justin Bieber. Picture: Twitter/@justinbieber
19 minutes ago

LONDON - Justin Bieber is "healthier than he's ever been" since treating his Lyme disease symptoms, as he now has the tools to keep his body and mind healthy.

The _Yummy _hitmaker is battling with the disease - which is spread by ticks - and after his struggle with depression and anxiety as a result of Lyme was originally wrongly diagnosed as bipolar disorder, the correct diagnosis has helped him get on the path back to good health.

In his new documentary series _Justin Bieber: Seasons _- which airs on YouTube Premium - his doctor Erica Lehman said: "Lyme disease is the fastest-growing bacterial infection in the United States right now. It can cause a whole spectrum of neuropsychiatric symptoms - mood swings, irritability, depression, anxiety. Justin fits the picture of these symptoms."

In addition to Lyme disease, the singer also has been diagnosed with Epstein-Barr (EBV), which is commonly known as mono.

And now that he's taking the correct medication for his conditions, his wife Hailey Bieber has said the 25-year-old musician is "on the road to maintaining a healthier life" than ever before.

She said: "Now that we have all the answers and know-how to alleviate it and fix it. I think he's honestly not only healthier than he's ever been, but he's on the road to maintaining a healthier life than he ever has."

Bieber says getting out of bed in the morning can still be a struggle for him at times, but is committed to getting better because he doesn't want to throw away his "opportunity to make a change".

He told cameras: "I know a lot of people feel the same way. So, I just also want to say you're not alone in that. Life is worth living. If you're not going to give up, the only thing to do is push forward. That's it.

"There are so many people who have gifts or an opportunity to make a change. And they end up losing it or using their gifts for selfish reasons. I see so many talented people and it feels like they're wasting something so precious. It's up to us as individuals to use the gifts that we've been given to contribute."

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA