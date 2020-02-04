JPSA’s Howard Dembovsky ‘confident’ of court challenge against Aarto Act
Dembovsky gave an update of his case in Tshwane on Tuesday. He launched the application two years ago to question certain provisions of the act.
JOHANNESBURG - The Justice Project South Africa’s (JPSA) chair Howard Dembovsky said he was confident his High Court application to challenge the Administrative Adjudication of the Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act would be successful.
Dembovsky gave an update of his case in Tshwane on Tuesday. He launched the application two years ago to question certain provisions of the act.
Aarto, which was set to be implemented countrywide in June, will see motorists losing points for traffic offences - a move that could lead to the suspension of their licenses.
Dembovsky said he was not opposed to the point demerits system, but had a problem with how it would be implemented.
“The foundation of the Aarto act is that a person is guilty until they prove themselves innocent. That appears to be at odds with the constitution of the country, which doesn’t state that one is innocent until proven guilty unless they’re accused by a traffic officer,” he said.
More in Local
-
Rand firms as risk appetite picks up
-
De Lille: Govt depts & municipalities to pay Eskom directly
-
Aggett was killed by apartheid police - Sisa Njikelana
-
Mahumapelo: I don’t regret expressing ANC’s support for Mkhwebane
-
Case against alleged baby snatcher postponed due to load shedding
-
NPA ‘not surprised’ by Aubrey Manaka’s not guilty plea
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.