JPSA’s Howard Dembovsky ‘confident’ of court challenge against Aarto Act

Dembovsky gave an update of his case in Tshwane on Tuesday. He launched the application two years ago to question certain provisions of the act.

FILE: A traffic officer writes up a report. Picture: Supplied
0 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Justice Project South Africa’s (JPSA) chair Howard Dembovsky said he was confident his High Court application to challenge the Administrative Adjudication of the Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act would be successful.

Dembovsky gave an update of his case in Tshwane on Tuesday. He launched the application two years ago to question certain provisions of the act.

Aarto, which was set to be implemented countrywide in June, will see motorists losing points for traffic offences - a move that could lead to the suspension of their licenses.

Dembovsky said he was not opposed to the point demerits system, but had a problem with how it would be implemented.

“The foundation of the Aarto act is that a person is guilty until they prove themselves innocent. That appears to be at odds with the constitution of the country, which doesn’t state that one is innocent until proven guilty unless they’re accused by a traffic officer,” he said.

