Jeremy Maggs steps down as eNCA editor-in-chief with immediate effect
In a statement, the company said Maggs had been in the position for the past 12 months and has asked to be relieved from his duties, as the stressful nature of the job was impacting on him negatively.
JOHANNESBURG - Jeremy Maggs is stepping down with immediate effect as acting editor-in-chief of eNCA.
eNCA will now be led by the senior management of the group, headed by Norman Munzhelele, who will be the acting managing director.
Jeremy Maggs steps down as editor-in-chief of eNCA https://t.co/R0aKaUHGza Courtesy #DStv 403— eNCA (@eNCA) February 4, 2020
