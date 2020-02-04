Zuma’s health status ‘a matter of national security’
Judge Dhaya Pillay issued the warrant after Daniel Mantsha failed to provide satisfactory proof that Jacob Zuma was a no-show in court because he is sick.
PIETERMARITZBURG - Jacob Zuma’s lawyer Daniel Mantsha said the former president was being victimised.
Mantsha made the statement on Tuesday after the Pietermaritzburg High Court issued a warrant of arrest for Zuma.
Judge Dhaya Pillay issued the warrant after Mantsha failed to provide satisfactory proof that Zuma was a no-show in court because he is sick.
Zuma and French arms company Thales face charges related to the multi-billion rand arms deal.
Mantsha submitted a sicknote from what he called a military hospital. But the state prosecutor Billy Downer argued that the note did not prove that Zuma was genuinely sick.
Judge Pillay ruled that the note does not substantiate Mantsha’s claims and issued a warrant of arrest for Zuma.
Mantsha said Zuma was being unfairly treated: “He is being persecuted and victimised. This is not about the administration of justice. This is persecution.”
Mantsha said Zuma’s health status could not be divulged because it was a matter of national security.
