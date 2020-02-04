'I applied for 1,200 jobs in 6 months – here's what I learned'

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 24°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
Go

'I applied for 1,200 jobs in 6 months – here's what I learned'

Speaking to 702's Azania Mosaka, Thandi Mhlongo says having a designed CV increased her chances of getting interview calls.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
13 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The way your curriculum vitae (CV) looks when looking for a job has a huge impact on whether you get the interview call or not.

This is the advice from 24-year-old Thandi Mhlongo who applied for 1,200 jobs in six months and learnt some great lessons.

Mhlongo was dismissed from her data administrator and online researcher job in July and that sent her directly to the job-searching market.

Speaking to 702's Azania Mosaka, Mhlongo said that having a designed CV increased her chances of getting interview calls.

"When it comes to my CV, I changed it three times. The number of pages you have plays an important role in whether you get the call or not.

"At first, I had a four-page professional CV, I increased it to five pages and no one contacted me. I then reduced it to two-pages and then I got calls."

Listen to the audio below for more.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA