'I applied for 1,200 jobs in 6 months – here's what I learned'

JOHANNESBURG - The way your curriculum vitae (CV) looks when looking for a job has a huge impact on whether you get the interview call or not.

This is the advice from 24-year-old Thandi Mhlongo who applied for 1,200 jobs in six months and learnt some great lessons.

Mhlongo was dismissed from her data administrator and online researcher job in July and that sent her directly to the job-searching market.

Speaking to 702's Azania Mosaka, Mhlongo said that having a designed CV increased her chances of getting interview calls.

"When it comes to my CV, I changed it three times. The number of pages you have plays an important role in whether you get the call or not.

"At first, I had a four-page professional CV, I increased it to five pages and no one contacted me. I then reduced it to two-pages and then I got calls."

