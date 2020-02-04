HIV/Aids activist Nkosi Johnson honoured with Google Doodle

Today’s doodle honours the life and legacy of a voice of change heard by millions around the world.

JOHANNESBURG – When you open Google today (4 February 2020), you will be welcomed by a doodle of late HIV/Aids activist Nkosi Johnson.

Today’s doodle honours the life and legacy of a voice of change heard by millions around the world.

Johnson raised awareness of the pandemic and its effect before he died at the age of 12. He would have been 31-years-old today.

He was famous for fighting government's HIV/Aids stance, famously speaking at the 13th International Aids Conference in 2000, where former President Thabo Mbeki was in the audience.

Johnson was ranked fifth amongst SABC3's Great South Africans.

At the time of his death, he was the longest-surviving child born HIV-positive.