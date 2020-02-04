View all in Latest
Former Kenyan president Daniel Arap Moi has died: sources

Former Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi, who ruled the country with an iron fist between 1978 and 2002, has died aged 96, a relative and government source said Tuesday.

FILE: Former Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi gives a speech on 2 September 2002 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg. Picture: AFP
22 minutes ago

NAIROBI - NAIROBI - Former Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi, who ruled the country with an iron fist between 1978 and 2002, has died aged 96, a relative and government source said Tuesday.

"He died at his house", in Kenya's west, the relative - who asked to remain anonymous - told AFP.

More to follow.

